BGMCTV END TIME PROPHECY NEWS 102624

BGMCTV MESSIANIC END-TIME PROPHECY NEWS FROM A PROPER BIBLICAL HEBREW ROOTS VIEWPOINT "JESUS IS STILL JEWISH"Stayed tuned for the prophecy news headline show “The Remnant’s call...10/26/24 To find out what prophecies came true this week…“ripped straight from the headlines” Verily I say unto you, the only way to rightly understand prophecy is…from a Messianic Hebrew Roots perspective. For without the roots the tree is dead.

www.bgmctv.org or streaming live @ www.yeshuatube.org





TUES BIBLE STUDY 7:30 PM ET, WENS THE SLEDGEHAMMER SHOW 7:30 PM ET, SHABBAT 11 AM ET.













"Jew & Gentile One in Messiah"





"the biblical truth lives here"





No Talmud (rabbinic teachings) and No Christian doctrine. Straight biblical teachings.





"The Route 66 Highway"...Genesis to Revelation the only perfect word of God!