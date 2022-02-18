© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hold the Line Canada! The Americans are Coming!
Follow
1
Share
Report
230 views • February 18, 2022
There have been many new developments in the Canadians vs Justin Trudeau battle. The trucker protestors are trying their best to hold the line until the Americans arrive next week. We talk about that big story and more in this newest episode.
Palubulletin Telegram links:
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/
https://t.me/palbulletin
Links discussed in this video:
Canadian Truck Driver screams at Fake News Reporter in Ottawa
https://rumble.com/vv773y-canadian-truck-driver-screams-at-fake-news-reporter-in-ottawa.html
Representative at Press Conference: Truckers ask Police to Join Them (VIDEO)
https://rumble.com/vv768j-attorneys-from-ottawa-hold-a-press-conference-calling-on-police-to-stand-wi.html
Ottawa Livestreamers:
ZOT
https://www.youtube.com/c/ZOTyoutube
UOttawaScotty
https://www.youtube.com/c/UOttawaScotty
Travel Fun 69
https://www.youtube.com/c/TravelFun69
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
Telegram at: https://t.me/palbulletin
Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/PalBulletin
Twitter at: https://twitter.com/BulletinPal
Locals at: https://palbulletin.locals.com/
Mewe.com at: https://mewe.com/group/60872e2cda3e327b95587200
Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/palbulletin
Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-306955
Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fbRXZSJAA52x/
Palubulletin Telegram links:
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/
https://t.me/palbulletin
Links discussed in this video:
Canadian Truck Driver screams at Fake News Reporter in Ottawa
https://rumble.com/vv773y-canadian-truck-driver-screams-at-fake-news-reporter-in-ottawa.html
Representative at Press Conference: Truckers ask Police to Join Them (VIDEO)
https://rumble.com/vv768j-attorneys-from-ottawa-hold-a-press-conference-calling-on-police-to-stand-wi.html
Ottawa Livestreamers:
ZOT
https://www.youtube.com/c/ZOTyoutube
UOttawaScotty
https://www.youtube.com/c/UOttawaScotty
Travel Fun 69
https://www.youtube.com/c/TravelFun69
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
Telegram at: https://t.me/palbulletin
Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/PalBulletin
Twitter at: https://twitter.com/BulletinPal
Locals at: https://palbulletin.locals.com/
Mewe.com at: https://mewe.com/group/60872e2cda3e327b95587200
Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/palbulletin
Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-306955
Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fbRXZSJAA52x/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.