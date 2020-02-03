© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leaked Video; China on the Verge of a Complete SHUTDOWN!!?
Follow
10
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
10690 views • February 03, 2020
As the Corona Virus is spread faster then they thought. The people of China are getting warnings from the government to stop posting information & videos about what is happening in China!!
More people not wearing a mask are being arrested & quarantined, not to mention falling over dead!!
More people not wearing a mask are being arrested & quarantined, not to mention falling over dead!!
Keywords
zgoldenreportleaked video chinacoronavirus leaked videochine verge shutdownwelding doors shutchina welding doorsarrested and quarantinedchina complete shutdownchina welding shutwelded doors shutwelded doors chinawuhan complete shutdownchina pull plugchina shuttingdown mediamedia shutdown chinachina arrested unmasked
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.