DARK WINTER, TEXAS FREEZE, POWER OUTAGES AND FOOD SUPPLY ISSUES!

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Texas is seeing a winter not seen in over 30 years. Power outages are causing more issues with the already damaged food supply due to the scamdemic. Is this the dark winter they told us of last year?
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Episode we did last year on Dark Winter
https://www.bitchute.com/video/USsq2Y2HsNgm/
https://www.wfaa.com/article/weather/texas-agriculture-commissioner-issues-red-alert-asking-gov-abbott-for-help/287-7980b04b-3b63-4cc5-a08e-8a952501bfc5