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12/7/2021 Let's Talk America with Dr. Alan Keyes Ft. Roger Anghis
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60 views • December 07, 2021
Website: www.buildingthetruth.org
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Roger Anghis has spent years studying the lives of the Founders
and the impact their faith, Christianity, had on the development of
America and America’s style of government, which is unlike any
government of any other nation. He wanted to make sure that there is a
true record of the real America. So many of the modern history books
have eliminated the faith of our Founders which is the foundation of
everything that is American.
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Efforts:
Editor of The American Intelligence Report for 12 years, 8 years doing
radio The American Intelligence Briefing, writer for Newswithviews.com
for 12 years, writes for yournews.com, USSA News and four other sites.
Regular guest on Let's Talk America with Alan Keyes. Author of Defining
America's Exceptionalism.
-
Roger Anghis has spent years studying the lives of the Founders
and the impact their faith, Christianity, had on the development of
America and America’s style of government, which is unlike any
government of any other nation. He wanted to make sure that there is a
true record of the real America. So many of the modern history books
have eliminated the faith of our Founders which is the foundation of
everything that is American.
-
Efforts:
Editor of The American Intelligence Report for 12 years, 8 years doing
radio The American Intelligence Briefing, writer for Newswithviews.com
for 12 years, writes for yournews.com, USSA News and four other sites.
Regular guest on Let's Talk America with Alan Keyes. Author of Defining
America's Exceptionalism.
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