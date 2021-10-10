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Vaccines Intended to be Weapons of Mass Destruction
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
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183 views • October 10, 2021
Nanobots - programmed with DNA to target specific individuals to whole ethnicities. Modified Nanobots can kill anyone related to the target. Infect enough people and people become the weapon.

This clip is from the James Bond movie "No Time To Die 2021", nanobots named "Heracles" in this video.

What do you say to something like this? "Thanks for telling us how your poison death shot works!!!"

No Time to Die
James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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