Unbalanced Orbit

Orbital mechanics don't work
Works cited:
Neil Tyson: "The Moon is spiraling away from us"
https://youtu.be/mURWd3qLsZ0?si=EAg9jsaMwiRDvYJV&t=112
NASA saying the same thing:
https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/moons/earths-moon/in-depth/#:~:text=The%20Moon%20is%20an%20average,inch%20farther%20away%20each%20year.
The ISS is falling towards us and will be crashed into the ocean:
The International Space Station to be retired and crashed into the Pacific Ocean | CNN
International Space Station to crash down to Earth in 2031 - BBC News
https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna17630218
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.