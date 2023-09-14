Create New Account
Unbalanced Orbit
Kyle Adams
Published 13 hours ago

Orbital mechanics don't work

Works cited:
Neil Tyson: "The Moon is spiraling away from us"
https://youtu.be/mURWd3qLsZ0?si=EAg9jsaMwiRDvYJV&t=112

NASA saying the same thing:
https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/moons/earths-moon/in-depth/#:~:text=The%20Moon%20is%20an%20average,inch%20farther%20away%20each%20year.


The ISS is falling towards us and will be crashed into the ocean:
The International Space Station to be retired and crashed into the Pacific Ocean | CNN

International Space Station to crash down to Earth in 2031 - BBC News

https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna17630218

Keywords
nasaissorbital mechanicskyle adams

