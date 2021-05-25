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Fox News -- Laura Ingraham Interviews 2 Doctors about Vaccine Dangers (French Subtitles)
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1332 views • May 25, 2021
Laura Ingraham, of Fox News interviews, Dr. Harvey Risch, Professor at the Yale school of public health; and Dr. Peter McCullough, cardiologist, internist and epidemiologist. They discuss the dangers of the Covid-19 vaccines and some of the issues that have surfaced.
Laura Ingraham, de Fox News Interviews, M. Harvey Risch, professeur à l'école de santé publique de Yale; et Dr. Peter McCullough, cardiologue, interniste et épidémiologiste. Ils discutent des dangers des vaccins Covid-19 et de certaines des questions qui ont fait surface.
Laura Ingraham, de Fox News Interviews, M. Harvey Risch, professeur à l'école de santé publique de Yale; et Dr. Peter McCullough, cardiologue, interniste et épidémiologiste. Ils discutent des dangers des vaccins Covid-19 et de certaines des questions qui ont fait surface.
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