Most of what they sell you doesn't work! Learn to shield RF radiation effectively.

Vital Living Systems
Published a month ago

Not only the vaxed are effected by 5G, you inhale vaccine contents like graphine oxide and aluminum continually. It's even in the food! The radiation is 15 times higher in my area than last year as an example.The increase is not as high everywhere, some places are still good.

This is a good recourse to learn more: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=micheal+neuert

The items that work are sold here. What I show in the video are ones I have measured as most effective. RF shielding paint is less expensive on amazon.

I am in no way affiliated with this website: lessemf.com

My favorite hooded black for easy on and off. Radiation can be very high and still almost no EMF gets through. It also lasts longer because some metal gets lost when washing. hhttps://lessemf.com/product/shielded-poncho/#lg=1&slide=1

