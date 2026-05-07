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#644: Just Tell Me What the Price Is (Clip)
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
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Digital pricing is coming to all Walmarts in 2026, whether customers want it or not. The prices will be as fluid as the gender of the person who made this decision, and nobody will ever truly have price discovery as long as it feels like the prices are written in pencil.


Surge pricing has been a part of the algorithm at Uber for years, Groupon used the power of bulk purchases, and Costco put a yearly paywall and photo membership card to keep out shoplifters while identifying all of their customers and gathering their shopping data. It’s not just your money these big companies are taking, it’s your purchasing information too.


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