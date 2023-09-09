Create New Account
Putin's Men 'Wipe Out' 625 Ukrainian Troops, 29 Attacks 'Fail'
perception is reality
Published 21 hours ago

The Russian forces have succeeded to stall the Ukrainian forces for yet another day as the counteroffensive grinds on. The Russian defence ministry claimed that over 625 Ukrainian troops were killed as 29 of their attacks failed in the last 24 hours.

Keywords
russiaukrainelostfailurevictorycause

