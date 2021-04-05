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The Power of Truth-Dr Patrick Moore
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60 views • April 05, 2021
Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore gives a keynote address to the Economic Education Association of Alberta's 6th annual "Freedom School" conference, on "Things that Matter: An Agenda for Alberta", about changing the world by speaking the truth - in this case about the science, policy and politics of man-made global warming
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