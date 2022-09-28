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CrossTalk: Hurricane Ian WEATHER WEAPON! Apocalyptic Floods And Transhumanist Gene Editing
High Hopes
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Cross Talk News


September 27, 2022


Today on CrossTalk News, we speak with Mark from Florida Sky Watchers about the possibility that weather weapons are being used to amplify and direct Hurricane Ian toward Florida. Would the Biden administration cause monsoon level flooding to punish Governor DeSantis? Lauren Witzke and Edward Szall also address the U.S. attack on the Nordstream pipelines, poised to leave people to freeze to death in Europe, and the discovery of bioweapon shot mRNA in breast milk. The depopulation agenda is REAL!


All this and more, on today's CrossTalk News...


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Lauren Witzke: https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ls6i0-crosstalk-hurricane-ian-weather-weapon-apocalyptic-floods-and-transhumanist.html


Keywords
attackgenocidefloodsmarkgovernordepopulationeuropebioweapongene editinghurricanebreast milkshotapocalypticdesantisweather weaponianedward szalltranshumanistmrnapipelineslauren witzkenordstreamcross talkflorida sky watchersfreeze to death
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