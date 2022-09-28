Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CrossTalk: Hurricane Ian WEATHER WEAPON! Apocalyptic Floods And Transhumanist Gene Editing
250 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Cross Talk News


September 27, 2022


Today on CrossTalk News, we speak with Mark from Florida Sky Watchers about the possibility that weather weapons are being used to amplify and direct Hurricane Ian toward Florida. Would the Biden administration cause monsoon level flooding to punish Governor DeSantis? Lauren Witzke and Edward Szall also address the U.S. attack on the Nordstream pipelines, poised to leave people to freeze to death in Europe, and the discovery of bioweapon shot mRNA in breast milk. The depopulation agenda is REAL!


All this and more, on today's CrossTalk News...


CHECKOUT OUR NEW MINI-DOC “SHORTAGE”

https://rumble.com/v1kux2b-shortage-a-stew-peters-network-exclusive.html


Buy high quality freeze dried food through Heavens Harvest, use promo code “Shortage” to get 10% off

https://HeavensHarvest.com


VOTE FOR LAUREN FOR MS. STARS & STRIPES:

https://msstripes.org/2022/lauren-witzke


Follow us on Telegram!


Edward Szall: https://t.me/edwardrszall


Lauren Witzke: https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial


Tune into this new episode of CrossTalk at http://CrossTalkNews.com!

Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews


Call: 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.


Willing to sow into everything https://CrossTalkNews.com/ is building?


Support our mission by donating through

https://www.givesendgo.com/crosstalkmission/donate


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ls6i0-crosstalk-hurricane-ian-weather-weapon-apocalyptic-floods-and-transhumanist.html


Keywords
attackgenocidefloodsmarkgovernordepopulationeuropebioweapongene editinghurricanebreast milkshotapocalypticdesantisweather weaponianedward szalltranshumanistmrnapipelineslauren witzkenordstreamcross talkflorida sky watchersfreeze to death

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket