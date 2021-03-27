π. Ευάγγελος Παπανικολάου_ Υμνος εἰς τὴν Ἐλευθερίαν - Διονυσίου Σολωμού

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Ευχαριστούμε π. Ευάγγελε Παπανικολάου για τον πολύτιμο χρόνο σας και το εναλλακτικό - διαφωτιστικό - πνευματικό ανάγνωσμα του Εθνικού μας Ύμνου.
Απλά, ΜΟΝΑΔΙΚΟΣ !!
Από τον Ιερό Ναό Αγίων Πάντων Καλλιθέας και το κανάλι "Metalipsis" στο Youtube.
ΥΓ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ, ΚΡΑΤΑΤΕ ΓΕΡΑ, Η ΛΕΥΤΕΡΙΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΠΛΕΟΝ ΠΟΛΥ ΚΟΝΤΑ...