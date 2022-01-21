Kevin Hines Miraculously Survives Suicide Attempt off the Golden Gate Bridge

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TAKEAWAYS
What lies Kevin believed that made him want to commit suicide
The importance of sharing your mental health story with the world
Finding hope in recovery - how to thrive after a suicide attempt
The top tools to assist you with gaining control of your mental health
🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Suicide the Ripple Effect Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_uKpFZA_mU
Kevin’s YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/kevinhines
HINESIGHT’S Podcast: https://anchor.fm/kevin-hines
Cracked Not Broken Book: https://bit.ly/KEVINHINESmemoir
The 3rd Rail Book: https://the3rdrailbook.com/
Suicide the Ripple Effect Premier & Panel: https://suicidetherippleeffectfilm.com/watch
Kevin Hines Merch (10% OFF with code: TINA): https://www.kevinhinesstory.com/shop
Net Fund for Golden Gate Bridge: http://bridgerail.net/
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Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/hinesights-podcast
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