Facing the Most Crucial Part of the Rabbit Hole

For some of us, knowing that we are witnessing very much what Noah had to face, becomes a terrifying ordeal.





When so few will listen to the truth, and we know that our time's ark door is fast closing, we struggle to find ways to reach those that we love who are still on the fence.





If this video touches your heart, feel free to contact us to hear how you can help us wake your friends and neighbors to the deepest part of the rabbit hole:





[email protected]