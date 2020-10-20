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Dr Corbett Explains Why The PCR Test Is Useless
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224 views • October 20, 2020
Dr Corbett explains why the PCR test is useless
𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗱𝗼 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸!! - 𝗗𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘁 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝘄𝗵𝘆!- "𝙄𝙩'𝙨 𝙖𝙣 𝙖𝙗𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙩𝙚 𝙨𝙘𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙘 𝙟𝙤𝙠𝙚!"
October 18th 2020, truth seekers and members of the public gathered around in Leeds to listen to the words of Researchers, Truth seekers, Medical professionals and journalists who are exposing the truth about Covid...
The wonderful Dr Corbett explains why the PCR test is useless and why the official narrative is an absolute "Bastardization of medical science!"
Take a moment to listen to this Doctor's knowledge and share it with others!
𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗱𝗼 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸!! - 𝗗𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘁 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝘄𝗵𝘆!- "𝙄𝙩'𝙨 𝙖𝙣 𝙖𝙗𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙩𝙚 𝙨𝙘𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙘 𝙟𝙤𝙠𝙚!"
October 18th 2020, truth seekers and members of the public gathered around in Leeds to listen to the words of Researchers, Truth seekers, Medical professionals and journalists who are exposing the truth about Covid...
The wonderful Dr Corbett explains why the PCR test is useless and why the official narrative is an absolute "Bastardization of medical science!"
Take a moment to listen to this Doctor's knowledge and share it with others!
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