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Vaccine Revealed Episode 8
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142 views • February 17, 2021
Judy Mikovits PhD, Research Scientist takes you back through time and compares COVID to previous plagues and viruses. Colton Hall PharmD, Pharmacist opens up the "government playbook" that has been controlling you from the beginning and divulges insider facts on all the "false positives" from unvalidated "testing".
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