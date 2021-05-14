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Micro robots roll against blood flow to deliver drugs
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40 views • May 14, 2021
Original Video posted on June 17 2020 is Here
https://youtu.be/IviRupap7SY
There are many interesting videos on this channel concerning chemistry and nanotech
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Tiny microrobots could travel the bloodstream to one day deliver cancer drugs to hard-to-reach tumors deep inside the body. More info and references below
With the help of a magnetic field, these two-faced particles might one day navigate our circulatory system to deliver treatments to tumors. The microrollers are coated on one side with magnetic materials and on the other with antibodies specific to cancer cells. These antibodies would help the particles selectively bind to tumors in the body, where they could release their payload. This targeted approach could minimize exposure of healthy cells to cancer drugs, reducing side effects.
Multifunctional surface microrollers for targeted cargo delivery in physiological blood flow | Science Robotics
robotics.sciencemag.org/content/5/42/eaba5726.full
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
https://youtu.be/IviRupap7SY
There are many interesting videos on this channel concerning chemistry and nanotech
https://www.youtube.com/user/CENonline/videos
Tiny microrobots could travel the bloodstream to one day deliver cancer drugs to hard-to-reach tumors deep inside the body. More info and references below
With the help of a magnetic field, these two-faced particles might one day navigate our circulatory system to deliver treatments to tumors. The microrollers are coated on one side with magnetic materials and on the other with antibodies specific to cancer cells. These antibodies would help the particles selectively bind to tumors in the body, where they could release their payload. This targeted approach could minimize exposure of healthy cells to cancer drugs, reducing side effects.
Multifunctional surface microrollers for targeted cargo delivery in physiological blood flow | Science Robotics
robotics.sciencemag.org/content/5/42/eaba5726.full
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
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