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"Stand Firm In The Faith" a song by Sonya Kay (RN4aHealthierU)
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9 views • September 14, 2020
This is a song written by me (RN4aHealthierU). The Lord laid it on my heart after reading about the need to stand firm in the faith in the last days. The love of many will grow cold. We see pastors renouncing their faith more than we ever have. We have to put on the whole armor of God and prepare for spiritual battle. My artist name is Sonya Kay. All my music is on Reverbnation.com if you are interested.
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