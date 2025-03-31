Nobel prizes are satanic!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



I was down in Boise, the chiropractor meeting, frustrated, because none of the doctors would even read the literature. And all these doctors had vaccinated their kids. Well, the reason why Plandemic matters is the first gain of function was HIV, and it was injected in every Hepatitis B vaccine since 1984, 85, whenever they came up, actually, I think it had to wait till after Ronald Reagan told Fauci and Pharma to make vaccines safer. They came to him because of all the lawsuits, the movie is 1986 The Act. So 1986theact.com you can find all about how the 1986 Act was destroyed by your government, because when all liability was removed from Pharma, it was placed right on Fauci, HHS, and all of HHS, they didn't want to do that. They wanted to poison everybody and get their Nobel Prizes, which are satanic, by the way, not of God. God is God's natural laws, is the only science. Everything else is a cult called Scientism.

