Greenley Lake Fishing Ep2 Season 1 part 2 of 3 ( PanFish & Pickeral Fish)

Greenley Lake Fishing part 1 of 3 ( PanFish & Pickeral Fish)First Time using this camera
Ebay links is my Ebay Affiliate links (I get 1-4% on sales)
camera used: https://ebay.us/VZ9oYv
Ebay Seller: https://ebay.us/4xDm2Z
Campark 4K 60fps WIFI 20MP Sport Action Camera Touch Screen Waterproof Camcorder
Other way's to Support/Donate: https://www.paypal.me/bluegill2009
Cash App: $Jstoreoutlet
Stripe: https://buy.stripe.com/3cs14feww1yP8Cs7st
Revolut Tag: @jstore Thank you
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.