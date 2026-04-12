TCR#1169 STEVEN D KELLEY #482 APRIL-9-2026 Getty Closes! False Flag Next?

Join Steven D. Kelley´s mission

Maybe you have heard about Occupy the Getty, and you wondered how you can help to raise awareness. You have correctly come to the conclusion that only through this mission can we all end the evil that has poisoned our world for so long. The purpose of this page is to provide you with Occupy The Getty gear that will help you to bring others into our mission. Flying our flag in public will show the world that you are part of the only solution that works. Join the very honoured ranks of dedicated individuals that promote Occupy the getty to the world. This effort to provide OTG gear to you is not intended to make anybody rich. We care about the victims, and believe that every day wasted is more blood spilled of the innocent. Help us help them, by exposing the one target that ends their rule on earth in our lifetime. Your purchase not only shows the world our message, it helps us to devote more time to this fight for you, the ones you love, and the ones we will never know.

Thank you for your support.

Check out our online store . Spread the word far and wide!!





otgitems.com





# occupy the getty





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