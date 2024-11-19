EXPOSED: UK GOVERNMENT FUNDS GEOENGINEERING PROJECT! - The Climate Agenda Pushes Forward!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the UK Government's plan to fund geoengineering projects including one by The Advanced Research & Invention Agency (ARIA) which is partially government funded but allowed to be immune from Freedom Of Information Act requests.

The project wants to spray the stratosphere with metals and aerosols in order to "cool the planet."

The project also wants to utilize satellites to change the impact of radiation and the move clouds or at least thing them out.

While this is being claimed as a small scale project, there's little to no information on it except what they themselves have acknowledged.

Dominic Cummings who heads this project was a top advisor to Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister and has been armed with 800 million pounds.

This comes after decades of weather modification, geoengineering, cloud seeding and massive weather disasters caused by such projects. Interestingly (and they want you to think it's a coincidence), this news comes around the same time as COP29, The United Nations' Pact For The Future and the Basel iii proposal by 63 countries at the World Bank which conveniently has lost 24 billion dollars of its climate funds.

The goal is clearly to restrict people's access to food outside of a ration based system and the same goes for the grid. They will create crisis and bring in technocratic controls under the guise of "fighting climate change" or rationing for war or disease. The United Nations openly bragged about being able to shut down countries over this years ago.

With the Net Zero by 2050 agenda signed onto by 193 countries and the push to ban meat and travel by 2029 in the UK, they're clearly escalating crisis. Order out of chaos as they say.





And if you think the Trump administration will stop this with their neocon cabinet and Elon Musk who just months ago pushed carbon taxes, think again.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2024