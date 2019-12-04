Unthinkably Rare Climate Events are the New Normal Globally (918)

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🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
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Coldest cloud tops ever measured during Typhoon Kammuri over the Philippines and the cloud heights pegged censors at 16KM in height breaking through the Stratosphere. Two cyclones in different hemispheres bumping each other off Africa spinning in different directions. Mt Shasta about to set the world snow record for most snow in a four day period of over 18 feet. Southern Australia blanketed in Summer snow, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania with a foot plus.
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#typhoonkammuri #summersnowaustralia #mtshasta #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
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***Today's Story Links***
Unusual twin tropical cyclones are about to form, going face to face on both sides of the Equator https://www.severe-weather.eu/tropica...
Precipitable water double tropical cyclones east coast Africa https://pbs.twimg.com/card_img/120093...
Typhoon Kammuri coldest clouds ever measured atop a typhoon over Philippines https://twitter.com/wunderground/stat...
https://www.wunderground.com/cat6/Kam...
Cloud Height Typhoon Kammuri maxed out NOAA measurements https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EK5aDelU0...
Heavy Summer Snow Buries parts of South East Australia https://electroverse.net/heavy-summer...
Summer snow Australia NSW, Victoria and Tasmania https://twitter.com/search?q=summer%2...
Snow flurries and bushfires as contrasting weather bears down at the start of summer https://www.news.com.au/technology/en...
Hobart Summer Snow https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EK0drx6W4...
Record snowfall globally https://twitter.com/search?q=record%2...
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Created & Produced by David DuByne
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