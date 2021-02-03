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TUESDAY - FEBRUARY 02, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://www.twitch.tv/petesantilli
EP 2305-6PM BREAKING: TRUMP & ATTORNEYS RESPOND TO IMPEACHMENT SHAM
In a document of his own, President Trump shot back at the impeachment sham, providing responses to all of the Democrats’ accusations against him. One of the main takeaways from President Trump’s response was the point that he cannot be impeached or removed from office because he doesn’t even hold office. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16835
SPECIAL GUEST: Rodney Lee is a dynamic producer, speech writer, comedian and political pundit for the past 25 years and has been published in every medium, including ghost writing several Ny Times best sellers. He currently produces and directs programs for NewsMax TV and is senior editor of the highly popular SoonTrending.buzz website hub. Rodney Lee lives in the Mojave Desert in Southern California with his dogs, horses, and Thunderkitty, because he basically hates people. https://soontrending.buzz/ https://www.newsmaxtv.com/.
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