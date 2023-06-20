Create New Account
Ep 14: Battling the Enemies Within | The Courtenay Turner Podcast with Trevor Loudon
Courtenay Turner
Published Tuesday

Trevor Loudon is an author, filmmaker, and public speaker from New Zealand. For more than 30 years, he has researched radical left, Marxist, and terrorist movements and their covert influence on mainstream politics. He is best known for his book “Enemies Within: Communists, Socialists and Progressives in the U.S. Congress” and his similarly-themed documentary film “Enemies Within.”https://m.theepochtimes.com/a-new-zealanders-9-starter-steps-to-save-america-from-socialism_3718917.html


