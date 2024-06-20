⚡️First time in war, FAB-3000 was used. Liptsy, Khrakov region

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️For the first time in war, FAB-3000 was used. Liptsy, Khrakov region.
The bomb didn't hit directly the building where Ukrainian troops were deployed, but it was the first time this kind of weapon has been used. The blast radius of the FAB-3000 is 230 meters, and its fragments retain lethal force at distances of up to 1240 meters. So still a pretty devastating result.
Long story short. FAB-3000 Glide Bombs are here.