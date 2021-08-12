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(MUST WATCH) ‘Poison death shot’: Dr Zelenko testifies before Israeli Rabbinical court
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441 views • August 12, 2021
Seemorerocks - August 11, 2021
If you think this video contains worthwhile information then please forward link to those who you think would be interested or post a link to this video on your blog/website.
MUST WATCH: DR. Zelenko speaks to a Rabbinical Court in Jerusalem and exposes the harsh facts about the Covid injection which he refers to as a ‘Poison death shot.’ Watch and learn!
He also makes an interesting statement about child sacrifice early in the video.
Read the Transcript of Dr, Zelenko's testimony @: https://tinyurl.com/ygt9hxrw
If you think this video contains worthwhile information then please forward link to those who you think would be interested or post a link to this video on your blog/website.
MUST WATCH: DR. Zelenko speaks to a Rabbinical Court in Jerusalem and exposes the harsh facts about the Covid injection which he refers to as a ‘Poison death shot.’ Watch and learn!
He also makes an interesting statement about child sacrifice early in the video.
Read the Transcript of Dr, Zelenko's testimony @: https://tinyurl.com/ygt9hxrw
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