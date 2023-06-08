WHO Announces Global Deployment of Tyrannical Vaccine Passports

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced this week it was partnering with the European Commission to deploy Europe’s digital health passports across the rest of the world, with the first rollout in poor countries.

Also on today’s show, Republicans unhappy with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt-ceiling compromise bill revolted and brought all legislation to a screeching halt; and while aspiring international totalitarians scheme new ways to destroy your health and liberties, liberty lovers who are experts in many fields converged in Bath, U.K., this weekend to share with a sold-out crowd a freer, healthier way to live.

In the second half of the show, TNA senior editor Veronika Kyrylenko interviews renowned Deep State expert James Corbett, and the John Birch Society's national events coordinator talks with a young man who’s recently joined The New American about the fight to restore constitutionalism.





