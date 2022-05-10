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Boris Johnson is set to join a new WHO Pandemic Treaty replacing the laws of 194 countries to tackle the next pandemic.
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121 views • May 10, 2022
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Boris Johnson is set to join a new WHO Pandemic Treaty replacing the laws of 194 countries to tackle the next pandemic.
Barrister Francis Hoar says it will give power over the UK to "unelected" WHO officials influenced by China.
Boris Johnson is set to join a new WHO Pandemic Treaty replacing the laws of 194 countries to tackle the next pandemic.
Barrister Francis Hoar says it will give power over the UK to "unelected" WHO officials influenced by China.
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