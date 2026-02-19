🚨Epstein had access to US' most classified room - years after conviction - Epstein msg to Steve Bannon - Rep. Nancy Mace

🚨 Epstein had access to US' most classified room — years after conviction

Newly released files show Jeffrey Epstein messaging Steve Bannon in 2018: "going into a SCIF talk tomorrow."

A SCIF — Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility — is where the government discusses its darkest secrets. Epstein walked into one, 10 years after registering as a sex offender.

Rep. Nancy Mace notes the files also reveal federal prosecutors bending over backward during the Acosta sweetheart deal.

"I think that point this guy was an intel asset somewhere, and they knew it," she concluded.