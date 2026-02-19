🚨Epstein had access to US' most classified room - years after conviction - Epstein msg to Steve Bannon - Rep. Nancy Mace

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Epstein had access to US' most classified room — years after conviction
Newly released files show Jeffrey Epstein messaging Steve Bannon in 2018: "going into a SCIF talk tomorrow."
A SCIF — Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility — is where the government discusses its darkest secrets. Epstein walked into one, 10 years after registering as a sex offender.
Rep. Nancy Mace notes the files also reveal federal prosecutors bending over backward during the Acosta sweetheart deal.
"I think that point this guy was an intel asset somewhere, and they knew it," she concluded.