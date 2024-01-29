The number of casualties due to shelling by US-backed Ukrainian forces in the Kalininsky district of Donetsk has risen to three.
Two more are wounded, according to a TASS correspondent. The injured have been taken to the hospital, and their condition is being specified.
The US backed Kiev Regime launched eight rockets from MLRS in the Kalininsky district of the city.
