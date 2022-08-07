There was an unexpected 40% increase in ‘all cause deaths’ in 2021 -- Dr. Kelly Victory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://www.kusi.com/there-was-an-unexpected-40-increase-in-all-cause-deaths-in-2021/
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several US life insurance companies have recently revealed an overwhelming unexplained increase (40%) in “all-cause deaths” amongst 18 to 49-year-olds.
Three physician “whistle-blowers” have just released real data from the DoD, drawn from the clinical diagnosis codes. The increases found are from 2021, compared to the five year average from 2016 to 2020.