© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ask Seek and Knock, Why and How To Start Your Own Ministry!
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • March 26, 2020
Why is it important that we all minister to others? What is the best way to stand up against false religion? Can we save someone? Does the Scripture call us to spread the word? How can we each do our part?
Find out on Ask, Seek, and Knock with Jackie and Two Feathers Smith from KMSR 1700am radio in Sellersburg Indiana, and Pastor Scott Velain from Holy Impact Ministries!
TO DONATE OR SPONSOR HOLY IMPACT MINISTRIES:
http://www.holyimpactministries.com/
Our Patreon Page:
https://www.patreon.com/HolyImpactMin...
Or you can send to:
Holy Impact Ministries
P.O. Box 233
Carrollton Ohio 44615
Website:
http://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
Find out on Ask, Seek, and Knock with Jackie and Two Feathers Smith from KMSR 1700am radio in Sellersburg Indiana, and Pastor Scott Velain from Holy Impact Ministries!
TO DONATE OR SPONSOR HOLY IMPACT MINISTRIES:
http://www.holyimpactministries.com/
Our Patreon Page:
https://www.patreon.com/HolyImpactMin...
Or you can send to:
Holy Impact Ministries
P.O. Box 233
Carrollton Ohio 44615
Website:
http://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.