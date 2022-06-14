https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdQu5qg2wrs

We visited the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.A small demo for shooting forums on a mobile phone.

An example of shooting for a reporting video from forums and exhibitions and presentations.

Filming, installation. An example of a picture.

The content can be different.

The video was shot on the camera of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s smartphone.





As well as a new community from a professional video studio for filming content on the phone TopContent https://vk.com/topcontent2022

Mobillography for professionals and amateurs, photos, video on the phone. Training, useful tips, cases. Share your work in the friendly community TopContent





Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg





Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw

https://shipshard.blogspot.com

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman





All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws