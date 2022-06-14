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Petersburg International Gas Forum
shipshard
shipshard
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10 views • June 14, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdQu5qg2wrs

We visited the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.A small demo for shooting forums on a mobile phone.

An example of shooting for a reporting video from forums and exhibitions and presentations.

Filming, installation. An example of a picture.

The content can be different.

The video was shot on the camera of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s smartphone.


As well as a new community from a professional video studio for filming content on the phone TopContent https://vk.com/topcontent2022

Mobillography for professionals and amateurs, photos, video on the phone. Training, useful tips, cases. Share your work in the friendly community TopContent


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw

https://shipshard.blogspot.com

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman


All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws

Keywords
reportagevideo for businessselling videoorder videomobile videographysmartphone photographymobilographymobile photographysmartphone videographycontent for social networksreporting video
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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