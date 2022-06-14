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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdQu5qg2wrs
We visited the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.A small demo for shooting forums on a mobile phone.
An example of shooting for a reporting video from forums and exhibitions and presentations.
Filming, installation. An example of a picture.
The content can be different.
The video was shot on the camera of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s smartphone.
As well as a new community from a professional video studio for filming content on the phone TopContent https://vk.com/topcontent2022
Mobillography for professionals and amateurs, photos, video on the phone. Training, useful tips, cases. Share your work in the friendly community TopContent
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws