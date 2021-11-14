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Mucosal-Adhesive is PLACING Nanoparticles Into People's Heads Without Their Consent
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645 views • November 14, 2021
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No government has any power without the PEOPLE.
Do not vote for Trump or Biden or anyone they support/supports them.
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