Prophecy War will break out in Europe after Pope visits Moscow
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
John-Henry Westen Show


September 23, 2022


Glenn Hudson, an expert on the apparitions of Our Lady of Garabandal, explains our Blessed Mother's warnings of conditional chastisement, Padre Pio's belief in the apparitions, and what it all means for Catholics today.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1l8na7-prophecy-war-will-break-out-in-europe-after-pope-visits-moscow.html


Keywords
russiachristianreligionwarcatholiceuropepopegarabandalfrancismoscowvirgin marychastisementblessed motherapparitionspadre pioour ladyjohn-henry westenglenn hudson

