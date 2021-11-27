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Suspicious Migrant Madness On Middlesex Street London, UK
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40 views • November 27, 2021
Suspicious Migrant Madness On Middlesex Street London, UK
It looks suspiciously to me like nefarious organisations are secretly aiding non nationals with bad intentions..
For him to panic about being on film and set his hounds on me clearly shows this man is part of an organisation carrying guilt and fear due to their actions.
The scene became very nasty when I stopped recording to have my hands free which also told me all I needed to know.
Middlesex street runs a market that wasn’t open at the time of this recording, someone is choreographing this entire situation.
It looks suspiciously to me like nefarious organisations are secretly aiding non nationals with bad intentions..
For him to panic about being on film and set his hounds on me clearly shows this man is part of an organisation carrying guilt and fear due to their actions.
The scene became very nasty when I stopped recording to have my hands free which also told me all I needed to know.
Middlesex street runs a market that wasn’t open at the time of this recording, someone is choreographing this entire situation.
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