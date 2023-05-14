Ben Bergquam: See Where Illegals Get Equipped Before Traveling Through The Darien GapSee Where Illegals Get Equipped Before Traveling Through The Darien Gap
Ben Bergquam and Oscar El Blue show where many illegal immigrants get equipped before traveling through the Darien Gap on their way to the United States.
Comment from the views: The irony of it all, flooding a country that is embracing socialism to a country that is promoting socialism. Incredible!
#IllegalImmigration #BorderInvasion
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
Watch the full Law & Border special 'Root of the Invasion' here: https://rumble.com/v2nl4vq-brand-new-law-and-border-special-this-saturday-at-3pm-et.html
source:
https://rumble.com/v2nmy9w-see-where-illegals-get-equipped-before-traveling-through-the-darien-gap.html
