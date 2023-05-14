Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
See Where Illegals Get Equipped Before Traveling Through The Darien Gap
143 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

Ben Bergquam:  See Where Illegals Get Equipped Before Traveling Through The Darien GapSee Where Illegals Get Equipped Before Traveling Through The Darien Gap

Ben Bergquam and Oscar El Blue show where many illegal immigrants get equipped before traveling through the Darien Gap on their way to the United States.

Comment from the views:  The irony of it all, flooding a country that is embracing socialism to a country that is promoting socialism. Incredible! 

#IllegalImmigration #BorderInvasion

Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav

Watch the full Law & Border special ‘Root of the Invasion’ here: https://rumble.com/v2nl4vq-brand-new-law-and-border-special-this-saturday-at-3pm-et.html


source:

https://rumble.com/v2nmy9w-see-where-illegals-get-equipped-before-traveling-through-the-darien-gap.html


Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket