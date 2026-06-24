Lara Logan Names Names: The Media’s Biggest Lie | ReAwaken Reunion Tulsa

In this powerful backstage interview from the ReAwaken America Reunion in Tulsa, Lara Logan joins Flyover Conservatives for a bold conversation about the state of journalism, the collapse of trust in mainstream media, and why she believes America is in more trouble than ever when it comes to truth. Lara Logan names names, calls out 60 Minutes, discusses Benghazi, election coverage, propaganda, censorship, and the loss of moral courage inside major media institutions. She also shares why she launched Going Rogue, what real journalism requires, and why firsthand reporting still matters in a world full of narratives, spin, and controlled information.This is a must-watch conversation for anyone who believes truth still matters.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowClay ClarkWEBSITE: www.thrivetimeshow.comText FLYOVER to 918-851-0102 to learn moreLara LoganTWITTER: https://twitter.com/laraloganWEBSITE: https://laralogan.comRUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/LaraLogan?e9s=src_v1_cmdLara Logan with Troy Brewer: https://rumble.com/v7bi8x4-disclosure-day-aliens-vs.-demons-with-pastor-troy-brewer-going-rogue-with-l.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=986504db-f18b-4438-9c71-b80a85df4252Lara Logan is an award-winning investigative journalist and war correspondent known for her fearless reporting from some of the world’s most dangerous conflict zones. With decades of experience, she has covered major global events for outlets like CBS News, 60 Minutes, and Fox Nation, earning numerous accolades, including the duPont-Columbia Award and multiple Emmys. Born in South Africa, Logan began her career in journalism at Reuters and has since become a prominent voice in exposing corruption and human rights abuses. She is also an author and speaker, sharing her insights on media integrity, geopolitics, and the challenges of modern journalism. Logan’s work continues to inspire and inform, emphasizing the importance of truth in storytelling.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: