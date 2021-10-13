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America The Conquered Part 2
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51 views • October 13, 2021
In America the Conquered part 2 Sermon Preached over 30 years ago that is a prophetic message of what would happen and why America is in this position.
Pete Peters brings more to light for the Christians that are
wondering what happened to America. Why are we in such
a dilemma in this country. Awake, Awake People of God and
see the truth and that this war has been going on since the
beginning. My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.
Pete Peters brings more to light for the Christians that are
wondering what happened to America. Why are we in such
a dilemma in this country. Awake, Awake People of God and
see the truth and that this war has been going on since the
beginning. My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.
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