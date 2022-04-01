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3 Red Flags in Men
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93 views • April 01, 2022
These are 3 red flags to watch out for in men before deciding whether you want to commit to him or not.
Undoubtedly, these red flags will be uncomfortable and inconvenient for many men to hear. But simply becoming aware of this can help you make better choices going forward.
As painful as these truths are, it is necessary to dig deep at the root of our behaviour if we are going to build healthy relationships and healthy lives overall.
If you are a man who exhibits one of these red flags, don’t be too hard on yourself. You have the power to improve yourself, but you have to want to do it. No one can force you.
If you found this information helpful, like and subscribe to my channel.
Also, let me know all of the other red flags in men that are important to you. I know there are many more that I did not cover in this video.
Thanks for watching!
Undoubtedly, these red flags will be uncomfortable and inconvenient for many men to hear. But simply becoming aware of this can help you make better choices going forward.
As painful as these truths are, it is necessary to dig deep at the root of our behaviour if we are going to build healthy relationships and healthy lives overall.
If you are a man who exhibits one of these red flags, don’t be too hard on yourself. You have the power to improve yourself, but you have to want to do it. No one can force you.
If you found this information helpful, like and subscribe to my channel.
Also, let me know all of the other red flags in men that are important to you. I know there are many more that I did not cover in this video.
Thanks for watching!
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