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Neils Brock Indføre Apartheid
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10 views • March 22, 2021
Niels Brock indføre apartheid ved at producere studiekort i forskellige farver til elever, der indikerer, om man som elev på Niels Brock er fritaget fra at bære værnemidler og/eller testkrav (gul = fritaget for værnemidler, grøn = fritaget for test, rød = fritaget for både værnemidler og test).
Download dokument fra videoen: http://www.martinmdiversen.dk/niels-brock-indfore-apartheid/
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👉 Støt Mig:
╰ http://www.martinmdiversen.dk/stot/
👉
Rens dit drikke vand med denne vand destillering maskine:
╰ http://bit.ly/3oqn4YD
👉Browse sikkert på internettet med denne VPN:
╰ http://bit.ly/3bjDMp8
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Download dokument fra videoen: http://www.martinmdiversen.dk/niels-brock-indfore-apartheid/
-----------------------
👉 Støt Mig:
╰ http://www.martinmdiversen.dk/stot/
👉
Rens dit drikke vand med denne vand destillering maskine:
╰ http://bit.ly/3oqn4YD
👉Browse sikkert på internettet med denne VPN:
╰ http://bit.ly/3bjDMp8
42
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