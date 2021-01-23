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Demo Copenhagen Denmark 23.01.2021 Part 10 - Finale [Caspar Olesen]
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101 views • January 28, 2021
Time: 20:48:41. Denmark: Freedom or Fascism?
Caspar Olesen: https://www.facebook.com/casparo.lesen.75/
All people want Social gatherings, it also strengthens your immune system, but here in Denmark we currently only
have to be 5 people together (link below) due to a shitty INFLUENZA virus that you must have so that the body can
form antibodies and then you can not get same variant again and when about 60% of the population has had it, flock
immunity is formed and the virus are dead.
That is why old and sick people with weak immune systems get a flu 'vaccine' every year, so the body produces
antibodies itself, and new flu virus mutations are always constantly appearing, so what is important is to
strengthen your immune system ...
And why can people be 'exempted' from using a Face mask if this flu Sars-2 virus is so deadly dangerous?
And the average mortality WITH (not of) corona Convid-19 (2019) is about 84 years (sick and elderly with weak immune system), and there is a 99.9% chance of 'surviving', why do you then close down schools and children's institutions ?
Why shut down at all?
Do those in power and the Elite have a hidden agenda?
Links to verification:
https://www.sst.dk/da/Udgivelser/2021/Sundhedsstyrelsens-gode-raad-Social-samvaer-i-en-tid-med-COVID-19
https://www.sst.dk/-/media/Udgivelser/2020/Corona/Socialt-samv%C3%A6r/Socialt-samvaer.ashx
https://www.sst.dk/da/Udgivelser/2020/Sundhedsstyrelsens-gode-raad-Brug-af-mundbind
I could go on, there are also just 20 highly trained doctors from Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen who have
come up with a report that masks do NOT help against influenza convid-19, which several other doctors
internationally also have, and that masks 100% certainly weaken your immune system. ..
Why do we not hear about it in MSM?
Are 'They' out to slow down the population slow down?
#DepopurlationAgenda ?
LØGN: https://www.berlingske.dk/samfund/danske-laeger-kender-svaret-om-mundbind-derfor-er-det-hemmeligt
Sandhed: https://nyheder.tv2.dk/2020-11-18-dansk-studie-kan-ikke-bekraefte-at-mundbind-beskytter-mod-smitte
https://videnskab.dk/kultur-samfund/dansk-forsoeg-med-mundbind-er-endt-i-stormvejr
https://twitter.com/MaMoMVPY/status/1319002978146263040
https://journalistforbundet.dk/pressefotografforbundet/nyhed/maskeprojekt
https://dcdirtylaundry.com/study-long-term-mask-use-breeds-microbes-that-infiltrate-the-lungs-and-contribute-to-advanced-stage-lung-cancer/
18. november 2020 Dansk studie om effekten af mundbind er nu offentliggjort
https://www.rigshospitalet.dk/presse-og-nyt/nyheder/nyheder/Sider/2020/november/dansk-studie-er-nu-offentliggjort.aspx
http://www.dssimon.com/MM/ACP-danmask/
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817
Danish mask study: masks, media, fact checkers, and the interpretation of scientific evidence
BMJ 2020; 371 doi: https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.m4919 (Published 23 December 2020)
https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.m4919
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33205991/
Conclusion: The recommendation to wear surgical masks to supplement other public health measures did not reduce the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate among wearers by more than 50% in a community with modest infection rates, some degree of social distancing, and uncommon general mask use. The data were compatible with lesser degrees of self-protection.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Effectiveness+of+Adding+a+Mask+Recommendation+to+Other+Public+Health+Measures+to+Prevent+SARS-CoV-2&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
#WakeTheF*ckUpPeople...
This [s]atanic sick crimes against humanity is also going on in Denmark. And has been for years... Are the young people beginning to wake up? I f*cking hope so for their own sake.
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places'
'Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour'
Source: Men In Black Denmark - 'Frihed for Danmark - Vi har fået NOK!'
https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
https://www.facebook.com/events/690178365000644/
https://www.instagram.com/men_in_black_dk/
Men In Black FRIHED MIB - Mette Ciao ( Officiel Video ) - YouTube
https://youtu.be/TVo5zBL1-XE
Caspar Olesen: https://www.facebook.com/casparo.lesen.75/
All people want Social gatherings, it also strengthens your immune system, but here in Denmark we currently only
have to be 5 people together (link below) due to a shitty INFLUENZA virus that you must have so that the body can
form antibodies and then you can not get same variant again and when about 60% of the population has had it, flock
immunity is formed and the virus are dead.
That is why old and sick people with weak immune systems get a flu 'vaccine' every year, so the body produces
antibodies itself, and new flu virus mutations are always constantly appearing, so what is important is to
strengthen your immune system ...
And why can people be 'exempted' from using a Face mask if this flu Sars-2 virus is so deadly dangerous?
And the average mortality WITH (not of) corona Convid-19 (2019) is about 84 years (sick and elderly with weak immune system), and there is a 99.9% chance of 'surviving', why do you then close down schools and children's institutions ?
Why shut down at all?
Do those in power and the Elite have a hidden agenda?
Links to verification:
https://www.sst.dk/da/Udgivelser/2021/Sundhedsstyrelsens-gode-raad-Social-samvaer-i-en-tid-med-COVID-19
https://www.sst.dk/-/media/Udgivelser/2020/Corona/Socialt-samv%C3%A6r/Socialt-samvaer.ashx
https://www.sst.dk/da/Udgivelser/2020/Sundhedsstyrelsens-gode-raad-Brug-af-mundbind
I could go on, there are also just 20 highly trained doctors from Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen who have
come up with a report that masks do NOT help against influenza convid-19, which several other doctors
internationally also have, and that masks 100% certainly weaken your immune system. ..
Why do we not hear about it in MSM?
Are 'They' out to slow down the population slow down?
#DepopurlationAgenda ?
LØGN: https://www.berlingske.dk/samfund/danske-laeger-kender-svaret-om-mundbind-derfor-er-det-hemmeligt
Sandhed: https://nyheder.tv2.dk/2020-11-18-dansk-studie-kan-ikke-bekraefte-at-mundbind-beskytter-mod-smitte
https://videnskab.dk/kultur-samfund/dansk-forsoeg-med-mundbind-er-endt-i-stormvejr
https://twitter.com/MaMoMVPY/status/1319002978146263040
https://journalistforbundet.dk/pressefotografforbundet/nyhed/maskeprojekt
https://dcdirtylaundry.com/study-long-term-mask-use-breeds-microbes-that-infiltrate-the-lungs-and-contribute-to-advanced-stage-lung-cancer/
18. november 2020 Dansk studie om effekten af mundbind er nu offentliggjort
https://www.rigshospitalet.dk/presse-og-nyt/nyheder/nyheder/Sider/2020/november/dansk-studie-er-nu-offentliggjort.aspx
http://www.dssimon.com/MM/ACP-danmask/
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817
Danish mask study: masks, media, fact checkers, and the interpretation of scientific evidence
BMJ 2020; 371 doi: https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.m4919 (Published 23 December 2020)
https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.m4919
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33205991/
Conclusion: The recommendation to wear surgical masks to supplement other public health measures did not reduce the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate among wearers by more than 50% in a community with modest infection rates, some degree of social distancing, and uncommon general mask use. The data were compatible with lesser degrees of self-protection.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Effectiveness+of+Adding+a+Mask+Recommendation+to+Other+Public+Health+Measures+to+Prevent+SARS-CoV-2&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
#WakeTheF*ckUpPeople...
This [s]atanic sick crimes against humanity is also going on in Denmark. And has been for years... Are the young people beginning to wake up? I f*cking hope so for their own sake.
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places'
'Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour'
Source: Men In Black Denmark - 'Frihed for Danmark - Vi har fået NOK!'
https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
https://www.facebook.com/events/690178365000644/
https://www.instagram.com/men_in_black_dk/
Men In Black FRIHED MIB - Mette Ciao ( Officiel Video ) - YouTube
https://youtu.be/TVo5zBL1-XE
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