Syria Falls to Rebels - Plus Thompson's Killer is Caught

December 9, 2024 - On Saturday, Syrian rebels announced they gained full control over the key city of Homs, Syria, and took Damascus shortly thereafter, as the rule of President Bashar al-Assad ended. The United Nations’ special envoy for Syria demanded an “inclusive and credible” transition of power on Saturday, but the question is, to whom? Meet Abu Mohammad al-Julani, the presumptive new leader, former member of al-Qaeda and perhaps the area’s new “bin Laden.”
