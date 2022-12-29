https://gnews.org/articles/635294
Summary：12/27/2022【Review of AMFEST 2022】The Whistleblowers’ Movement affects Chinese Americans, making them proud of their Chinese identity, understanding the evil of the CCP, and realizing that only by defeating the CCP can the world become a better place.
