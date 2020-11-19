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How to Make an Eggroll Bowl | Its Only Food with Chef John Politte
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11 views • November 19, 2020
Thanks for watching Its Only Food w/Chef John Politte. In this video we are showing you how make an egg roll bowl. Here is the list of ingredients:
• 1-pound ground pork
• 14-ounce bag of coleslaw
• ¼ cup soy sauce
• 1 Tablespoon sesame oil
• 1 Tablespoon fresh minced ginger
• 1 teaspoon fresh minced garlic
• 4 or 5 sprigs of fresh cilantro
___________________________________________________________
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Music from YouTube Audio Library
“Soul Kitchen” by BADLUCK
“Rabid” by ETHAN MEIXSELL
“Still Want It” by Dan Lebowitz
#eggrollinabowl #eggrollbowl #deconstructedeggroll
• 1-pound ground pork
• 14-ounce bag of coleslaw
• ¼ cup soy sauce
• 1 Tablespoon sesame oil
• 1 Tablespoon fresh minced ginger
• 1 teaspoon fresh minced garlic
• 4 or 5 sprigs of fresh cilantro
___________________________________________________________
👇 MY GROOVY LINKS 👇
SAVE MONEY ON THE PRODUCTS I USE ON THE SHOW-CLICK HERE:
https://www.shopabunda.com/collections/its-only-food-w-chef-john-politte?ref=politte
MY AMAZON AFFILIATE STOREFRONT:
Click to see all the gear and goodies I use for the show
https://www.amazon.com/shop/itsonlyfoodwchefjohnpolitte
PURCHASE ALL MY GOURMET SEASONING
http://etsy.me/2zCGX5H
PURCHASE MY E-COOKBOOK:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SCVY7GS
CHECK OUT MY PODCAST AT:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbxofzA6LMmzmTDj98rTuPQ
https://soundcloud.com/theitsonlyfoodpodcast
BECOME A PATRON OF IT’S ONLY FOOD
https://www.patreon.com/chefjohnpolitte
TIPS FOR STARTING YOUR OWN COOKING CHANNEL:
http://bit.ly/2i3pGeQ
TO GROW YOUR CHANNEL, CLICK HERE:
https://www.tubebuddy.com/itsonlyfood
STALK ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/chef_politte
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chefpolitte/
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chefpolitte/
• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-politte-cdm-cfpp-3976ba84/
Music from YouTube Audio Library
“Soul Kitchen” by BADLUCK
“Rabid” by ETHAN MEIXSELL
“Still Want It” by Dan Lebowitz
#eggrollinabowl #eggrollbowl #deconstructedeggroll
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