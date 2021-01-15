© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LIVE DOCUMENT DUMP!!! The Deplatforming Of A Dangerous Individual Or Organization
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • January 15, 2021
DOCUMENT DUMP: WATCH LIVE as Bobby Powell, Publisher of The Truth Is Viral, is deplatformed from Facebook and Twitter for reporting the inconvenient truth that the Capitol police were involved in a seditious conspiracy with radical leftists to attack the Capitol on January 6th. Minutes after giving footage of rioters - including a Capitol Hill police officer - breaking a window at the East Entrance, Powell's Twitter account was suspended. Hours later, his Facebook account was threatened to be unpublished for being a "Dangerous Individual or Organization."
Please share this damning information EVERYWHERE!
Please share this damning information EVERYWHERE!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.