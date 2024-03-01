Create New Account
"Your Phone Is Spying On You" - Erik Prince developed UNPLUGGED, the First Non Trackable Phone
GalacticStorm
Patrick Bet David Podcast | ERIK PRINCE has developed UNPLUGGED. An untrackable phone on an independent platform. No spying on you. ever.

Go to http://unplugged.com

Patrick Bet-David sits down one-on-one with Blackwater founder Erik Prince as they discuss why John McAfee and other billionaires want non-traceable phones.


"Your Phone Is Spying On You" - Why John McAfee And Other Billionaires Want Non Trackable Phones


WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://bit.ly/49NEKVm

